Gerakan asks DAP to stop politicising proclamation of Emergency

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia has asked DAP to stop politicising the proclamation of Emergency to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

Its president, Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai, advised DAP leaders to focus on efforts to stem the rise in the number of coronavirus cases and ensure the well-being of the people.

Questioning the proclamation of emergency is seen as showing disrespect and disloyalty to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, he said in a statement today.

The people should not allow themselves to be influenced by the DAP, he said, adding that an Independent Special Committee comprising government and opposition MPs, health experts and other relevant people will be formed to ensure that the emergency is enforced justly and with transparency.

Lau said legal experts, including former Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, have welcomed the proclamation of emergency and even said that it should have been declared last year when it was first proposed on October 26. — Bernama