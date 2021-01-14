‘Datuk’ and accomplice arrested for allegedly assaulting couple after being told to keep it down at PJ restaurant (VIDEO)

Police have arrested two men, one of whom claims to be a ‘Datuk’, after a video of them allegedly assaulting a young couple at a hotpot restaurant went viral on social media. — Screengrab via Facebook/Shinseki Mo

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Petaling Jaya police have arrested two men — one of whom claims to be a ‘Datuk’ — after a video of them allegedly assaulting a young couple at a hotpot restaurant went viral on social media.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said the ‘Datuk’ suspect, 42, and his accomplice, a 39-year-old man, were taken into custody today.

“The police will obtain a remand order for the two suspects to facilitate investigations. We will also conduct a background check to see if they are involved in underworld activities,” he said.

Earlier, Petaling Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the police are investigating the case under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

The incident purportedly took place on Tuesday night at TST Hotpot located in Tropicana Avenue, Petaling Jaya where the victim and his girlfriend were having dinner.

According to witnesses, the so-called Datuk and his friends had entered the restaurant and appeared to be visibly drunk.

They were heard talking loudly and seen shouting at restaurant workers repeatedly.

The victim is said to have confronted the purportedly inebriated group and asked them to keep their voices down so as to not disturb other patrons.

However, his actions appear to have angered the so-called Datuk who then left the restaurant to make a phone call.

Shortly thereafter, two men clad in black T-shirts entered the restaurant and asked the workers to point out the person who had told the purportedly inebriated group to keep it down.

After identifying the couple, the men proceeded to physically assault them.

A video recording said to be of the incident has been widely shared on social media. In it, a couple can be seen being slapped multiple times across the face by men clad in black T-shirts.