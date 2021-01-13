Plaster ceiling factory in Ipoh found to have breached worker’s housing law

The Perak Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) director Muhamad Fauzi Abd Ghani speaks to reporters when met outside the factory worker’s dorm in Chemor, Perak January 13, 2021. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 13 — The State Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia today found a plaster ceiling manufacturing factory here to be in violation of the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446) during an operation.

Its director Muhamad Fauzi Abd Ghani said the factory also yet to obtain the “accommodation acknowledgment letter” from the department, where it could be fined RM50,000 for the offence, if found guilty.

“From the operation today, we will open an investigation paper on the company’s failure to provide the required accommodations for its workers,” he told reporters when met outside the factory worker’s dorm in Chemor here.

Muhamad Fauzi also said that the department also found several offences in the worker’s dorm.

“Among the offences were distancing of the beds were not followed according to the guidelines, no wardrobe or locker for the workers, breathing space not sufficient, no first aid kit and unsanitary condition, which can increase the chance of Covid-19 spread,” he said.

He also said that last year the department opened a total of 10 investigation papers with 10 charges.

“The department has been lenient on the Act 446 as their motive is to educate the employers first, however, the department will not compromise with those who violate the Act from this year onwards,” he said.