Prasarana rail, bus services to operate as usual during MCO period

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad urban rail and stage bus services will operate as usual from 6am to midnight during the movement control order (MCO) period from tomorrow to January 26, the company said today.

It said in a statement that the services included the Rapid KL in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor; Rapid Penang in Penang and Seberang Perai; Rapid Kamunting in Taiping, Perak, and Rapid Kuantan in Pahang.

The Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and Monorail services will also operate as usual, with the waiting time of between 2.8 and seven minutes depending on the peak hours, it said.

“Passengers are reminded to always comply with the instructions of the authorities and adhere to the new normal practices when using public transport. We encourage our customers to obtain the latest information from the social media platforms managed by Prasarana,” it said.

Prasarana advised Rapid KL passengers to use the PULSE application to obtain information on its rail and bus services. The application can be downloaded from Google Play and Apple Store, it said. — Bernama