Police nab nine, seize drugs worth over RM20,000 in Langkawi

LANGKAWI, Jan 10 — Police managed to smash a drug trafficking syndicate after detaining nine men with 469.91 grammes of heroin and syabu worth RM21,244.70, seized in four separate raids around the island on Thursday and yesterday.

Langkawi district police chief, ACP Shariman Ashari said that the successful disabling of the syndicate activities, masterminded by nine local men, aged 19 to 46, was done through ‘Op Tapis’ by the Langkawi district police headquarters’ Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department.

“The first arrest involved a 26-year-old man with 22.70 grammes of heroin at 12.30am by a roadside in Kampung Darat Benta, Kedawang.

“Following that, at 2am, a second arrest involving two men, aged 19 and 46, at a house in Taman Nilam, Mukim Kuah, with 101.79 grammes of heroin and 14.17 grammes of syabu,” he said at a press conference here today.

Shariman said that the third and fourth arrests were in the area of Kampung Darat Benta, Kedawang yesterday.

“At 3.30pm, four men, aged between 27 and 46, were detained in an unused toilet with 45.40 grammes of syabu and 32 plastic packets of heroin weighing 87.15 grammes.

“The last arrest of a 41-year-old man with 198.70 grammes of heroin was made at a house in Kampung Darat Benta, Kedawang at 6.30pm,” he said.

Shariman said that the two-day operation managed to seize 410.34 grammes of heroin worth RM12,309.20 and 59.57 grammes of syabu worth RM8,935.50.

“Urine screening results found seven of the detained positive for morphine, and one for methamphetamine.

“The nine detained are now remanded for seven days for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said. — Bernama