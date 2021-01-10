‘Op Murni’ to continue until monsoon season ends, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at a press conference on the development of the recovery movement control order at the Ministry of Defence in Kuala Lumpur, October 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Jan 10 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) will continue ‘Op Murni’ to assist flood victims until the end of the monsoon season, which is expected in March, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the next phase of the operation will involve post-flood duties, including helping evacuees return to their residences and cleaning public areas.

“There are two phases, the first where we help transport evacuees, ferry goods and supplies to areas that have been cut off by mobilising various assets and personnel which is being done currently.

“Assets mobilised include helicopters and various others to help delivering aid,” he said to Bernama after visiting the Sekolah Menengah Mat Kilau flood relief centre here tonight.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri visited two other relief centres, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Rantau Panjang 2, Kelantan, and SK Bukit Mentok, Kemaman, Terengganu.

He said that ‘Op Murni’ phase two would see the armed forces coordinating with the district flood management centre in offering post-flood services.

In addition, he also thanked armed forces personnel involved in ‘Op Murni’ for sacrificing their time and energy to help flood evacuees.

Ismail Sabri said appreciation should also be given to Batu 3 Camp personnel who were very committed in carrying out ‘Op Murni’ even though their camp was inundated by floodwater.

On Tuesday, the media reported that the armed forces had mobilised 4,983 officers and personnel including 1,015 assets under ‘Op Murni’ to help flood victims in Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, Selangor, Kelantan and Perak. — Bernama