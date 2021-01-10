No Pasai Siong residents placed in quarantine centre, says Sarawak public health assistant minister

Road access to Rumah Langi sealed off by police. — Borneo Post Online pic

SIBU, Jan 10 — Claims that residents of Rumah Langi, one of the eight longhouses in Pasai Siong here, that have been placed under lockdown, are undergoing quarantine at Dewan Suarah Sibu as depicted in photographs that have gone viral on social media, are not true.

Sarawak Housing and Public Health Assistant Minister Dr Annuar Rapaee said so far, only residents who have tested positive for Covid-19, are admitted to the Sibu Hospital, while others have been ordered to undergo home-quarantine.

“So far, no one has been placed at the quarantine centre,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

As such, Dr Annuar advised the public not to spread unverified information about Covid-19 on social media as it could cause confusion and panic among the public.

Last Friday, 37 out of 74 residents of Rumah Panjang Langi were found positive for Covid-19 following screening that was conducted after the first confirmed case was recorded, involving a female resident who returned from Johor Baru on December 29 to attend her father’s funeral. — Bernama