SMART Operations members rescue three teens almost swept away by currents in Pasir Mas

KOTA BARU, Jan 8 — The cries of three teenagers calling for help because they were almost swept away by strong currents due to the floods in Kampung Bakong, Pasir Mas, did not fall on deaf ears as they were rescued by members of the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART), today.

SMART Operations officer Major Shahrul Nizam Jaafar said in the 1.40pm incident today, the screams of all the teenagers were heard by three SMART members who were working at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bakong Temporary Relief Centre (PPS).

“The personnel who were on duty some 300 to 400 metres away, heard the shouts and saw the three teenagers almost swept away by the strong currents. They boarded a boat to save the boys.

“The rescue operation took less than 15 minutes and the boys who were not injured are now at the PPS with their families,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the teenagers were friends from Kampung Bakong and they were trying to cross to PPS SK Bakong after their housing area was flooded. — Bernama