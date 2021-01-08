Popular PJ hangout O&S Restaurant closes after worker tests positive for Covid-19

The O&S Restaurant on its Facebook page said that a person who works in one of its hawker stalls had tested positive on January 7. — Picture from Facebook/O&S Restaurant

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — A popular restaurant in Petaling Jaya has been temporarily closed after a Covid-19 case was detected involving the business.

The O&S Restaurant on its Facebook page said that a person who works in one of its hawker stalls had tested positive on January 7.

“The said personnel was feeling unwell on January 3 and was advised to seek medical help and to get tested after showing symptoms of Covid-19.

“The personnel’s last workday at the restaurant was on January 3,” O&S Restaurant said.

The restaurant said it will carry out all necessary sanitisation work at its premises and staff who had come in contact with the worker will be in quarantine before reopening on a later date.

“Customers who believe they have come in close contact are advised to seek medical help and to have swab test done as soon as possible.

“The safety and health of our customers, staff and community always remain as our top priority,” the restaurant said.