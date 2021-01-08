Police warn Kelantan folk not to be stubborn over flood evacuations

Due to worsening floods in Kelantan, the police are warning people to move immediately to evacuation centres or face action. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KOTA BARU, Jan 8 — Due to worsening floods in Kelantan, the police are warning people to move immediately to evacuation centres (PPS) or face action.

Kelantan police chief, Datuk Shafien Mamat, said people refusing to do so puts the authorities in a difficult position and could result in unforeseen circumstances.

“Don’t force us to use the law because of your stubbornness,” he said, while adding that they could be charged for disobedience and stopping a civil servant from performing their duty.

However, this would be a last resort due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, he told reporters after surveying the flood at Tambatan D’Raja.

Shafien added that till yesterday, 39 compound fines were issued in Kelantan to those who had violated the standard operating procedure (SOP) by not wearing a mask, practising physical distancing, etc.

On the number of drownings, he said that there were two reported so far in Kuala Krai during the third wave of the flood. — Bernama