Police: Floods in Pahang claims seventh victim

Police said the floods in Pahang has claimed another victim today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, Jan 8 — The floods in Pahang has claimed another life today, a 15-year-old boy who died at the Kuala Lipis Hospital this afternoon.

This brings the death toll to seven.

Jerantut district police chief, Supt Mazlan Hassan, said Mohammad Zamarulhisyam Shaari was believed drowned while bathing in a flooded area with three friends, in Jalan Kampung Sangkoh, Kuala Tembeling, some 171km away from here, at 4 pm yesterday.

“His friends claimed that the victim was suddenly pulled into the water but they could not help him as he was at a deeper side.

“The incident was noticed by a villager who swam towards the victim and pulled him to safety,” he said when contacted here.

Mazlan said the victim was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation and taken to the Kuala Tembeling Health Clinic for first aid before he was rushed to the Jerantut Hospital by boat.

However, his condition became critical and he was referred to the Kuala Lipis Hospital last night. He was pronounced dead at 3.33pm today.

Mazlan advised parents to closely monitor their children and prevent them from playing in the floods which could result in untoward incidents.

“I also hope that the public will remain calm as the fuel stock and food supplies in Jerantut is still adequate,” he said. — Bernama