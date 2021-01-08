Johor Fire Dept: Body of Orang Asli crab hunter found in Sungai Karang

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Jan 8 — The body of an Orang Asli man from the Seletar Tribe was found floating in Sungai Karang today about two kilometres from where the victim’s boat was found earlier.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department senior officer, Mohd Yunus Ibrahim said the victim, Wang Nad, in his 40s, was found at 4pm.

The victim was previously reported missing while searching for mud crabs in the mangrove swamp forest in Sungai Boh near the river estuary last Wednesday.

He said the search and rescue (SAR) operation involved 30 firemen including the K9 Dog Unit, the Water Rescue Unit with three boats, 20 fishing boats and a maritime boat.

“However, the cause of death of the victim could not be ascertained and the victim was taken to the Kulai Hospital for autopsy after being taken to the maritime jetty at 4.30pm.

‘’The victim is also believed to have a health problem... asthma, so let’s wait for the post-mortem report first, “he told reporters when met at the Maritime Jetty here, today.

Two days ago, the victim was reported to have gone out looking for crabs at 7am, but did not return until late in the afternoon.

Wang’s wife, who was worried when her husband did not return until late in the afternoon, informed villagers, who then conducted a search, but they only found her husband’s boat around the forest area. — Bernama