Flood situation in several states improves, another drowning reported in Pahang

Residents on a boat brave the floods on the main road area connecting the city of Temerloh-Mentakab in Pahang, January 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The flood situation in Johor, Kelantan, Pahang and Perak has improved tonight with the number of evacuees at relief centres dropping.

In Pahang, however, the number of drownings due to floods increased to seven, with the latest fatality being a 15-year-old boy who drowned while bathing in floodwaters in Jalan Kampung Sangkoh, Kuala Tembeling, about 171 kilometres from Kuantan.

Temerloh has become the most severely hit among nine districts in Pahang, while Pekan and Bera districts are on alert as water from Temerloh is expected to flow to both districts.

Meanwhile, police have denied allegations that flooding occurred in Cameron Highlands after a video on social media purportedly showing the incident went viral. He urged those who received the video to not spread it as it would make matters worse.

According to police, the two-minute video, spread through WhatsApp and Facebook since yesterday, was believed to be about an incident in Indonesia.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) also denied allegations that TNB released water from a dam in Cameron Highlands and caused flooding in Lipis.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees rose to 13,220 tonight compared to 13,092 this evening, in the districts of Kemaman, Dungun and Hulu Terengganu.

Kemaman district recorded the highest number of evacuees at 11,132.

Several roads leading to the town of Chukai were also closed to light vehicles due to flooding. — Bernama