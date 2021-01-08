Energy Commission: Avoid using electrical items submerged in floodwaters

An aerial view of housing estates in Kota Tinggi inundated by floodwater in Johor, January 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 8 — The public is advised not to use electrical appliances which have been submerged in floodwaters, besides ensuring such appliances are inspected and dried before using them, the Energy Commission (ST) said today.

“Before switching on the main switch, check all wiring and electrical appliances in the house. The inspection must be carried out by certified electrical contractors or registered with ST,” it said in a statement.

ST said knowledge of electrical hazard during floods was important to ensure public safety and avoid accidents caused by electricity.

“For example, fallen electrical poles or broken cables including underground ones can cause electrocution to members of the public,” it said.

The commission added that, if possible, before being asked to evacuate their homes, residents should switch off the main distribution board and disconnect all electrical appliances from the power sockets.

Residents are also advised to keep all electrical appliances at higher spots and safe from floodwaters.

“Immediately report to Tenaga Nasional Berhad if the floodwaters begin to rise for monitoring or cutting off of power supply to avoid danger,” ST said.

In flooded areas, the public is urged to avoid places with electrical cables, especially at night or locations with fallen electrical cables to avoid electrocution.

“Don’t go near or hold any electric pole or stay wire during flood or rain as there may be electricity leakage,” it said. — Bernama