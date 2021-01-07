Search for Bangladeshi worker feared buried alive in Gua Musang landslide continues

A four-wheel drive vehicle heading from Lojing to Gua Musang overturned when it was carried by mud during heavy rain at Kilometre 92 Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing near Lojing in Kelantan, January 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

GUA MUSANG, Jan 7 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the Bangladeshi farm worker who was reported missing and feared buried in a landslide at KM92 Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing here, on Sunday, is still ongoing.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said despite using excavators to dig out the mud-filled area, the SAR operation still failed to find the victim.

“The search operation was split into four groups covering an area of four kilometres around the nearby river and vegetable farm.

“A total of 35 personnel from the police, Fire and Rescue Department and Civil Defence Force are involved in the operation for the past four days,” he told reporters after inspecting the SAR operation for the missing victim at the scene in Lojing, near here , today.

In the 3.30pm incident on Sunday, the victim Akhund Md Ziarul, 37, was reported missing and is feared buried alive in the landslide which occurred in the vegetable farm.

Following the landslide, dozens of boulders, wood and mud rained down on two lanes of the road for two kilometres, forcing it to be closed to all vehicles.

Sik said the SAR operation was also exposed to risks as there were some soil movements and mud was still flowing down the hill.

“The rescue team has found a bag of clothes believed to belong to the victim and the 1.8-metre thick mud is hampering efforts to locate the victim,” he said. — Bernama