Road Transport Dept: Flood victims can have damaged documents replaced for free until April 15

A few vehicles are seen submerged in flood water in Tuaran October 5, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 7 — Flood victims whose Road Transport Department (RTD) documents such as motor vehicle licence, driving licence or vehicle ownership certificate, have been swept away or destroyed by flood waters, can have them replaced for free until April 15, 2021.

The RTD in a statement today said the offer for free replacement is effective immediately and this is one of the initiatives introduced by the department to help those affected.

The licence holders themselves must bring along the damaged documents in order to obtain the replacement copy, while for documents that are destroyed or lost, the owners must make a police report and submit the report as proof of loss, before a replacement copy can be issued.

Following the current flood situation, the RTD said it is giving some flexibility to owners of commercial or personal vehicles to use the vehicles for rescue operations and to transport relief supplies to evacuees seeking shelter at the relief centres or flood operation rooms, until the situation is under control.

In addition, it said, RTD mobile units will be stationed at selected areas, especially at the relief centres to facilitate the affected local community in having easy access to RTD services.

RTD offices nationwide have also been instructed to report their readiness in providing assistance in the form of manpower or vehicle deployment should these be necessary,” he said. — Bernama