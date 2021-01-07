Muhyiddin visits TVET college SG Academy in KL

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today visited the SG Academy, which also serves as an upskilling and reskilling centre for those made jobless by the Covid-19 pandemic. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today visited the SG Academy, a technical and vocational education training (TVET) college here which also serves as an upskilling and reskilling centre for those made jobless by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The prime minister spent more than an hour viewing the programmes offered at the college and mingling with the trainees.

Also present were Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan and SG Education Group (SGEG) founder Datuk P. Sri Ganes.

Apart from offering programmes like mechatronics and drone technology, and culinary arts, SG Academy also provides training under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) to strengthen the people especially those affected by the pandemic.

As at December 31 last year, 134,736 individuals had been approved to undergo upskilling and reskilling programmes under Penjana.

Meanwhile, former light aircraft flying instructor S. Raveendran, 69, said Penjana programmes offered the people a second chance, especially those impacted by Covid-19.

Raveendran said he signed up for the drone technology programme at SG Academy after his dismissal as a flying instructor in September last year ended a 20-year career.

“I joined the programme because it had some similarities (with flying) especially in the aspects of aircraft control. And I did not expect to be offered a job at this age,” he added.

He now serves as an academic lead for drone technology and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) at SG Academy. — Bernama