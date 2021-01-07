Floods worsen in Terengganu and Kelantan

The floods in Terengganu and Kelantan worsened and more people were evacuated to relief centres this evening. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The floods in Terengganu and Kelantan worsened and more people were evacuated to relief centres this evening while the number of evacuees continue to drop in Pahang and Johor.

In Terengganu, head of the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Lt Col (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said as of 3pm, the number of people evacuated to the relief centres rose to 8,138 from 5,243 this morning.

“Four districts are currently affected by floods. Kemaman has the highest number of evacuees at 6,711, followed by Dungun (1,159); Hulu Terengganu (174); and Besut (94),” he told reporters.

According to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, six rivers in four districts have breached the danger level.

The level of Sungai Kemaman was 6.81 metres (danger point 4m); Sungai Tebak in Kampung Tebak (18.61m/danger point 18.5m), Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping (19.86m/danger point 19.7m); Sungai Berang in Menerong (24.61m/danger point 24.5m); Sungai Besut at Keruak bridge (36.36m/ danger point 35m); and Sungai Dungun in Pasir Raja (37.51m/danger point 37.5m).

In Kelantan, 5,896 people from 1,520 families were evacuated to 74 relief centres compared to 4,829 people from 1,287 families this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana application, Kuala Krai recorded the highest number of evacuees at 2,611 from 639 families who are being accommodated at 37 relief centres while Jeli had 1,060 evacuees from 288 families; Tanah Merah, 488 (131 families); Pasir Mas, 896 (276 families) and Gua Musang, 841 (186 families).

In Pahang, the number of people evacuated at 278 relief centres dropped to 23,105 (6,267 families) from 24,257 at 281 relief centres earlier in the day.

Johor also saw a slight drop in the number of evacuees, to 2,260 (559 families) from 2,313 (575 families) this morning.

In Perak, 448 people from 131 families in three districts remained at five evacuation centres as of 2pm.

Hilir Perak had 409 evacuees; Kampar (23); and Hulu Perak (16).

In Sabah, 35 people are being housed at the Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Dun Banir hall in Beaufort. — Bernama