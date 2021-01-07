Floods worsen in Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Perak as number of evacuees rise

Youths help Kampung Bukit Kuin residents evacuate their homes following floods in Kuantan January 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — More people were being evacuated due to the floods in Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Perak, while the situation in Johor and Sabah is reported to be improving with the drop in the number of evacuees.

In Pahang, the number of flood victims seeking shelter at 281 temporary relief centres (PPS) in nine districts in the state rose to 24,257 people this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal, Temerloh recorded the highest number of evacuees, totalling 5,764 people, followed by Maran (5,275), Kuantan (3,461), Lipis (2,551), Jerantut (2,455), Raub (2,182), Rompin (986), Pekan (859) and Bera (724).

It also reported that the water level for Sungai Pahang in the Bera, Maran, Kuantan, Lipis, Jerantut and Temerloh districts had surpassed the danger level.

Meanwhile, the concessionaire of the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1), ANIH Berhad, in a statement, said that KM113 and KM115 were still closed on both directions due to the flood.

It said, KM84 (Persimpangan Lanchang to Persimpangan Karak), LPT1 Kuantan-bound, is also closed to traffic.

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees in five flood-affected districts in the state increased to 4,829 people compared to 2,142 people yesterday evening.

All of them are currently housed at 64 PPS.

According to JKM’s InfoBencana, Jeli still recorded the highest number of victims with 1,688 people, followed by Kuala Krai (1,455), Gua Musang (775 mangsa), Pasir Mas (469) and Tanah Merah (442).

Meanwhile, infobanjir.water.gov.my, reported that six rivers in the state recorded readings which exceeded the danger level.

The rivers are Sungai Lebir in Tualang, Kuala Krai 36.46 metres (m) (danger level is 35m), Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai 28.60 metres (25m) and Sungai Kelantan in Kusial, Tanah Merah 18.17 metres (16m), Sungai Golok in Jenob 23.67 metres (23.50m), Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang 10.63 metres (9m) and Sungai Galas in Dabong 40.96 metres (38m).

In Terengganu, Chief Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee, Lt Col (PA) Che Adam A. Rahman said the number of flood victims has surged to 5,243 people at 8am today, from 910 people at 3pm yesterday.

He said the victims are currently taking shelters at 39 PPS.

Kemaman became the worst-hit district when 4,074 victims were evacuated, followed by Dungun (849), Hulu Terengganu (219), Besut (94) and Setiu (seven).

The Drainage and Irrigation Department reported that seven rivers in five districts have so surpassed the danger level.

The rivers are Sungai Kemaman in Air Putih recorded a water level of 14.32m (danger level is 14m); Sungai Tebak in Kampung Tebak at 19.6m (danger level 18.5m); Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping at 20.6m (danger level 19.7m); Sungai Berang in Menerong at 25.12m (danger level 24.5m).

Sungai Besut at Jambatan Keruak recorded 36.63 m (danger level 35 m); Sungai Dungun in Pasir Raja at 37.82 m (danger level 37.5 m); and Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap, Setiu at 21.21 m (danger level 21 m).

In Perak, Hulu Perak is the latest district to be hit by the flood when 16 people were evacuated to one PPS, bringing the total number of evacuees to 450 people, involving five districts.

A State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat spokesperson said Hilir Perak recorded the highest number of flood victims at 409 people and Kampar (25), while the flood situation in Muallim has fully recovered after another PPS was closed yesterday.

In Johor, the number of evacuees dropped to 2,313 people when six more PPS were closed, bringing the number of relief centres down to 20.

Johor State Health and Environment Committee chairman R.Vidyananthan in a statement said Kota Tinggi still recorded the highest number of victims with 1,110 people.

He also said that Jalan Mawai Lama, Kota Tinggi and Jalan Haji Suhud in Johor Bahru were still closed to all vehicles.

In Sabah, the Civil Defence Force in a statement said although the water began to recede, number of flood victims at Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Dun Banir in Beaufort remained at 34 people. — Bernama