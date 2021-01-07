Floods: Indera Mahkota MP office team on standby at all times, says Saifuddin

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUANTAN, Jan 7 — The Indera Mahkota Member of Parliament Office team is now on duty 24 hours a day to assist any flood victims who are in difficulty, said its MP Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said that they were now divided into two groups and apart from providing assistance, they also played a role in channelling the problems faced by the victims to the relevant authorities.

“For example, if we receive information that someone is stranded, we will help channel it to the Fire and Rescue Department or police who have the assets and skills to evacuate flood victims that needs to be done carefully in the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

“In addition, we also help provide early meals to those who have just registered at the temporary relief centres (PPS). If they are moving in at midnight or early in the morning, we hope this food can help them settle down while waiting for meals from the central kitchen,” he said.

Saifuddin, who is also the Minister of Communications and Multimedia, said this to reporters after presenting RM150 family vouchers donated by the NSTP-Media Prima Fund to 70 families at the PPS Kampung Tiram community hall here, today.

The voucher can be cashed at Tunas Manja Group (TMG) supermarket branches to purchase basic necessities or school supplies, within the next six months, to help flood victims. — Bernama