Stop the silence on consultation committee, KL MPs tell FT minister

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa arrives for a Barisan Nasional meeting at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur October 26, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Kuala Lumpur MPs have told Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa today to respond to their queries on the formation of the Federal Territories consultation committee (JaKoWIP).

In a joint statement, the nine MPs said they have yet to receive a response from the minister on the council that would replace the minister’s council formed by the Pakatan Harapan administration, despite having sent a letter on December 7.

“We have raised a few objections pertaining to the terms of reference and standing order of the JaKoWIP, and also requested for a meeting with the minister to discuss the Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s Budget, the Federal Territories Ministry 2021 and JaKoWIP terms.

“We urge the minister to urgently respond to the letter and immediately call for a meeting with the Federal Territories MPs before the JaKoWIP holds its first meeting,” they said in the statement.

The statement was undersigned by Tan Kok Wai (DAP-Cheras), Fahmi Fadzil (PKR-Lembah Pantai), Teresa Kok (DAP-Seputeh), Fong Kui Lun (DAP-Bukit Bintang), Datin Tan Tee Kew (PKR-Wangsa Maju), Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (PKR-Setiawangsa), Hannah Yeoh (DAP-Segambut), P. Prabakaran (PKR-Batu), and Lim Lip Eng (DAP-Kepong).

The MPs had in November last year urged the minister to reinstate the Federal Territories Minister’s Council, saying it was crucial for MPs to be involved in policy-making decisions and to express their feedback on issues in their respective constituencies.

The MPs also said such a forum would allow room for discussion regarding national issues such as housing and how to improve the city.

They also raised the fact that since Perikatan Nasioal came into power, the MPs have not been able to meet Annuar formally.