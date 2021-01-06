Social Welfare Dept says 34 flood victims evacuated in Sabah

A total of 34 people from 12 families were evacuated to a flood relief centre in Beaufort as of 9pm today. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 6 — A total of 34 people from 12 families were evacuated to a flood relief centre in Beaufort as of 9pm today.

Social Welfare Department said in a statement tonight that the evacuees, comprising two men, 15 women, 10 boys and seven girls, were moved to the Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Dun hall.

Meanwhile, the Civil Defence Force (APM) in a separate statement said 19 roads in Beaufort were cut off by floods.

The roads include Jalan Kampung Binunuk, Jalan Kampung Balibata and Jalan Kampung Lawa, said the statement.

“Besides that, five schools namely Sekolah Agama Negeri Limbawang, SK (Sekolah Kebangsaan) Lago, SK Suasa, SK Bangkalalak, and SK Jabang are also affected,” it said. — Bernama