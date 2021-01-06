KTMB east coast train service cancelled due to floods

KTMB’s ETS Train is seen at KL Sentral in Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — KTM’s Intercity service, namely the Ekspres Timuran No. 26 and No. 27 for the Johor Bahru Sentral – Tumpat route and back as well as Shuttle Timuran have been cancelled, beginning tonight.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) in a statement today announced the cancellation after tracks between Kuala Krai and Bukit Abu, Kelantan were flooded.

“KTMB is forced to cancel our train services to ensure the safety of passengers and will announce further updates accordingly,” the statement read.

Passengers affected by the service cancellation can change the date of their journey or get a full refund subject to terms and conditions.

Updated information can be found on KTMB’s new media channels or by contacting the KTMB call centre at 03-22671200. — Bernama