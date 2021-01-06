Get BN component parties’ agreement before sacking me as sec-gen, Annuar tells Zahid

Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya January 6, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 6 — Recently ousted Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today component parties from the coalition must be consulted prior to his sacking.

Citing BN’s constitution, Annuar said the coalition’s secretary-general could only be appointed through the consensus of its component parties, not through the sole prerogative of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in the latter’s capacity as BN chairman.

“I would like to stress that I accept whole-heartedly of the decision by Zahid to sack me as the BN secretary-general and I appreciate the opportunity given to me to serve in this position within the coalition.

“However, he should have sacked me in a meeting held among BN parties because any appointment or removal should have the consensus of the other component parties,” he said, referring to Zahid,

Component parties MCA and MIC have since disclosed that Umno unilaterally replaced Annuar as BN secretary-general.

MORE TO COME