Floods: Ministry, Petronas provide mobile petrol station in Lipis, says minister

KUANTAN, Jan 6 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) in collaboration with Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) and the Lipis District Office provided a mobile refuelling service truck, the Petronas ROVR to assist flood victims get their petrol supplies.

Its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the 3,000-litre ROVR, providing Petronas Primax 95 petrol, will be stationed at the Anggerik Terminal, Bandar Baru Kuala Lipis about 220 kilometres from here, operating from 8am to 5pm daily.

For now, payments can only be made using debit or credit cards.

“This mobile petrol station can operate even though there is no electricity supply and will continue to be stationed here until the affected petrol station services in Kuala Lipis town resumes operation.

“We hope the initiative to provide this service will give relief to residents, government agencies, and departments as well as volunteers who need petrol supplies for their daily activities, including to help flood victims,” he said in a statement here today.

Nanta said the initiative to provide a mobile petrol station was made after it was understood that all five petrol stations in Kuala Lipis town could not operate since last Monday due to the floods.

The nearest petrol station that was not affected by the floods is located about 30km away, making it difficult for consumers to get their fuel supplies.

“KPDNHEP is also in talks with Petronas in order to expand the services of mobile petrol stations in other areas and states that are also affected by the floods,” he said.

Meanwhile, Petronas Dagangan Berhad in its statement said the ROVR was also used to help flood victims in Johor. — Bernama