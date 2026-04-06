PUTRAJAYA, April 6 — The government will continue to strengthen its management of refugees and asylum seekers through enhanced inter-agency coordination to ensure national security remains safeguarded, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Chairing a meeting for the Security Cluster Working Committee on the Management of Refugees and Asylum Seekers today, he said Malaysia’s approach to the issue is being reviewed as it becomes increasingly complex and requires continuous attention.

“The meeting focused on efforts to reinforce coordination among agencies while ensuring national security is preserved, alongside implementing a more structured and effective management of the matter,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page.

He said the Refugee Registration Document (DPP) Programme, which commenced on January 1, marked a key step towards a more systematic management that enabled the government to gather clearer and more comprehensive data, in order to carry out regulatory processes in a more structured and effective manner.

“God willing, these improvement efforts will continue to be strengthened over time so that the management of this issue becomes clearer, more controlled and beneficial to all parties,” he said.

Besides agencies under the Home Ministry involved in the matter, today’s meeting was also attended by representatives from the National Security Council, Foreign Ministry, Housing and Local Government Ministry, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and the Syariah Judiciary Department Malaysia. — Bernama