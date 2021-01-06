Bukit Aman: New drones to boost police’s anti-smuggling ops at borders

Malaysian Army personnel stand guard at one of the checkpoints of the Malaysia-Thailand border, in Bukit Kayu Hitam November 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The 12 drones received by the Royal Malaysia Police last month will be used to curb smuggling activities along the country’s borders, said Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Abdul Rahim Jaafar.

Abdul Rahim said the drones, donated by British American Tobacco, will boost air surveillance activities conducted by the police.

He said the high-technology drones could operate silently up to a height of 800 metres. The drones are currently with the Air Wing Unit in Subang.

“Whenever we conduct an operation, we will use these drones. For instance, in Kelantan, we use technology to aid us...without them (drones), it will be difficult for us.

“These drones provide us with a helicopter view, or view from the top. It is beautiful because we can view it from various angles, including smugglers, what is in their vehicles and what sort of activities is going on,” he said today. — Bernama