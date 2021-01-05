Najib fails to get day off tomorrow in 1MDB trial for Pahang floods

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on January 5, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak today failed in his bid to have the court vacate tomorrow’s trial for his 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) money-laundering and power abuse case.

On the first day of resuming trial, his lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah asked the High Court to grant Najib a day off tomorrow to visit flood-striken Pahang, as he is supposed to be in the dock.

“As they said, when bad things happen, they keep on happening, from Covid-19, now we have got this flood that is literally engulfing the east coast states and Pahang. My client is an MP there, the water at the moment is at one of the worse situations and is rising,” Shafee told judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

According to Shafee, Najib did not visit his home state last weekend as the flood situation was not serious then, adding that it would look bad on the Pekan MP if he does not go tomorrow.

“If he doesn’t go tomorrow, it will be a very bad reflection on him, not only a reflection on him, but also affecting what people will say he has not done his duty as an MP to ensure his constituency and his people surrounding his area Pekan, Pahang is concerned and has taken certain action to reduce the pain and suffering of the people.

“So in light of that, my client has arranged — with Yang Arif’s permission — for him to be there tomorrow, possibly travelling this evening and coming back tomorrow, so he can be in court the day after tomorrow,” Shafee said, apologising to the court for having to make this application.

The judge rejected the application.

“I have been as accommodating as I could possibly be,” the judge said, pointing out that he had allowed Shafee’s previous request to not have the 1MDB trial resume yesterday and to only resume today.

“It’s a new year, this has to move, so the application by your client is denied, the case has to proceed,” he said.

The 1MDB trial is scheduled to run until Thursday.

