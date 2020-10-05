Najib’s 1MDB trial postponed due to Covid-19 quarantine after Sabah election campaign

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's 1MDB trial was previously scheduled to resume today until this Thursday (October 8). — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The High Court today agreed to postpone Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial as the former prime minister is currently still undergoing his voluntary 14-day quarantine for Covid-19 at home following his return from Sabah on September 27.

High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah decided to allow the request by Najib’s lawyers to have their client’s trial deferred for this week.

“I suppose in light of the current situation, it’s a bit of a risk. Of course, it could be much ado about nothing, but at the same time, for example, on the 13th day, symptoms can manifest.

“I suppose, in light of the circumstances, I accede to the request. So trial is vacated Monday to Thursday,” the judge said after hearing both the prosecution and Najib’s lawyer on the matter.

Najib’s 1MDB trial was previously scheduled to resume today until this Thursday (October 8).

His 1MDB trial will instead resume on October 19, which is also a previously scheduled hearing date.

MORE TO COME