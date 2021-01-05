Muhyiddin wants stagnant floodwater problem in Kota Tinggi town centre resolved

Residents wade through flood waters in Kota Tinggi January 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA TINGGI, Jan 5 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin wants drainage problems and stagnant floodwaters in the Kota Tinggi town centre to be resolved immediately so that economic activities hampered by floods since Saturday can resume.

Muhyiddin conveyed this to National Unity Minister and Kota Tinggi MP Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique when he visited the flood relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Laksamana, here today.

Halimah, when met by reporters after Muhyiddin’ visit, said the prime minister had raised the matter as he did not want a repeat of what happened in the 2006/2007 floods when businesses in the town centre were crippled for almost a month due to stagnant floodwaters.

“The prime minister has issued the reminder that stagnant floodwater issues must be resolved immediately. There must be focus on this, whether to pump the water out or the use of other methods. The important thing is to resume economic activities as soon as possible.

“During the 2006/2007 floods, Kota Tinggi was crippled the shops in this town could not operate,” she said.

Meanwhile, Halimah said Kota Tinggi district officer Farizal Ismail, who is also district disaster committee chairman, in his briefing to Muhyiddin had submitted several applications to refurbish relief centres, the toilets in particular and to upgrade the town’s drainage system.

“I am confident the Prime Minister will consider the requests. Kota Tinggi’s flood problem is not confined to its rural areas but affects the town as well. The river may have subsided, but the town area is still covered by stagnant floodwaters,” she said.

Besides SK Laksamana, Muhyiddin, who is also Pagoh MP, also visited the relief centre at the Kota Tinggi Vocational College.

As of 4pm today, Kota Tinggi remained the district with the highest number of flood victims in Johor with 2,372. — Bernama