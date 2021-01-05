Minister: State govts ordered to come down hard on nightclubs, pubs found in violation of Covid-19 SOP

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during the Defence Ministry monthly meeting in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has written to all state governments, ordering local councils to clamp down on operators of nightclubs and pubs that violate Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

During his press conference today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was in response to the significant number of arrests that continue to be made by the authorities in such places.

“KPKT informed me that it has already sent letters to the state governments asking that they order their local councils to take stern action against the owners of nightclubs, including revoking their licence and blacklisting their premises,” he added.

