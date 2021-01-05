MetMalaysia: Yellow alert weather warning for several areas in Pahang lifted

People using their umbrellas after a rainstorm in Kuala Lumpur December 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The alert (yellow) weather warning issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) this morning for several areas in the state has been lifted following improving weather conditions in flood-hit Pahang.

MetMalaysia director-general Jailan Simon announced in a statement that the areas involved are Cameron Highlands, Lipis and Jerantut.

He said, however, wet weather conditions are still expected for Kelantan, Terengganu and Sabah. As such, an alert (yellow) weather warning for Kelantan, Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu and Marang); and Sabah (Sandakan, Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Kudat) has been issued with bad weather expecting to last till tomorrow.

“During this period, strong winds can occur at coastal areas in the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah.

“Meanwhile, most areas on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Sabah are expected to encounter thunderstorms and heavy rain including strong winds, especially in the evenings and early night,” he said.

He said these conditions have the potential to cause flash floods in low-lying areas and damage to unstable structures.

He said northeasterly winds of speeds up to 60 kilometres an hour (km/h) and waves of up to 4.5 metres are expected in the waters off Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and east Johor during that period.

“Meanwhile, northeasterly winds of up to 50km/h with waves of up to 3.5 metres are expected in the waters off Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan during that period. There is also a risk of tidal surges occurring in the regions’ coastal areas and estuaries,” he added. — Bernama