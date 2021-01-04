Sarawak says cancelled KK-Sibu AirAsia flight was unauthorised

The SDMC said it informed all airlines of the approved scheduled flights entering Sarawak through the state Ministry of Transport Sarawak on December 23 last year. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Jan 4 — The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) clarified today that AirAsia Flight AK6090 from Kota Kinabalu to Sibu yesterday was cancelled because it was not a scheduled flight approved by the state government.

“The approved flight schedule was arranged to allow for SDMC to prepare and allocate sufficient quarantine rooms for those arriving into Sarawak.

“It is unfortunate that AirAsia did not follow the approved flight schedule provided and had gone ahead with the decision to allow the additional flight to enter Sarawak through Sibu from Kota Kinabalu (AK6090) yesterday,” it said in a statement in response to dissatisfaction expressed in social media by the passengers.

It appeals for the cooperation of all airlines to comply with the approved scheduled flight that it issued through the state Ministry of Transport from time to time.

It said it was to curb the Covid-19 pandemic and safeguard everyone from the disease.

Under the scheduled flight approved by SDMC, there is no AirAsia flight to Sibu.