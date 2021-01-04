Floods: TNB shuts down 67 substations in Pahang, Johor

TNB, in a statement, said that at 10am today, 57 substations in Kuantan, Rompin, Maran, Jengka, Jerantut, Bentong, Raub and Kuala Lipis districts in Pahang were shut down to safeguard consumers. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has temporarily shut down the power supply to 67 electricity substations in Pahang and Johor due to floods, involving 5,845 consumers.

TNB, in a statement, said that at 10am today, 57 substations in Kuantan, Rompin, Maran, Jengka, Jerantut, Bentong, Raub and Kuala Lipis districts in Pahang were shut down to safeguard consumers.

Ten substations in Johor were also closed involving Johor Bahru, Kulai, Johor Jaya, Kluang and Kota Tinggi were also closed.

TNB said the closure of the 67 substations involved 4,502 consumers in Pahang and 1,343 users in Johor.

“Meanwhile, 18 electrical substations in Johor and three in Pahang received temporary supplies from mobile power sets.

‘‘Efforts to connect temporary supplies in Kuala Lipis and Raub districts were disrupted as the floods in the areas have not subsided and due to landslides that blocked the routes.

“TNB always strives to restore electricity supply by taking into account the safety aspects of TNB consumers and employees,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, TNB informed that the water level of the Sultan Abu Bakar Dam (SAB) in Cameron Highlands, Pahang is back to normal.

“Consumers are also advised to be careful when using electrical equipment if their premises are flooded. Avoid touching electrical appliances or switches with wet and damp hands as it can cause electric shock.

“After the flood recedes, consumers are advised to seek the services of a wiring contractor registered with the Energy Commission to inspect the wiring in their flooded premises,” according to TNB. — Bernama