Eligible PTPTN borrowers can apply for extension of repayment period from tomorrow, says CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Applications for extending the repayment period for National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans can be made from tomorrow until March 31, 2021.

PTPTN chief executive officer Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid said eligible borrowers can do so via PTPTN’s official portal, at www.ptptn.gov.my/PelanjutanBayaranBalikCovid19.

No supporting documents are needed when making the applications.

“Borrowers who are eligible are those who lost their income because they were retrenched or affected by reduced income.

“The extension for a three-month period will begin the same month approval on the application is given by PTPTN and the following two months, between January until May 2021,” he said in a statement here today.

He said approval on the extension will be notified to the borrower through e-mail within three working days from the date the application is submitted.

Borrowers are reminded to update their contact details to ensure information on the approval reaches them.

“Borrowers who cannot be traced can continue making repayments through the existing channels provided... PTPTN wishes to record its appreciation to all borrowers who make repayments so that PTPTN can continue to help other students in future,” Ahmad Dasuki said.

For more information and queries, borrowers can contact PTPTN’s Careline at 03-2193 3000 which is operational from Mondays to Fridays (9am-5pm) or visit its official portal www.ptptn.gov.my and go to “Frequently Asked Questions”.

On January 1, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad had announced that the government had agreed to allow eligible PTPTN borrowers an extension of three months to repay their loans.

Prior to this, the government had allowed deferment on repayment of PTPTN loans from March 19 until December 31, 2020 to all PTPTN borrowers due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama