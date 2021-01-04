Broken bunds cause of severe flooding in Muallim, Hilir Perak, says MB

Mahani Zakaria, 69, enjoys a drink after removing items from his house which was affected by the flood during a Bernama survey in Kampung Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan, Perak, January 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

TANJUNG MALIM, Jan 4 — Severe flooding in the Muallim and Hilir Perak districts was caused by broken bunds at Sungai Slim, Slim River and Sungai Bidor, Teluk Intan following continuous rain yesterday.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said the bunds were meant as flood prevention barriers.

He added the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) will repair them but this would also depend on the situation.

“We need to understand that the repair depends on the strength of the currents otherwise they could break as what had happened in Larut and other places prior to this, “ he said after visiting and handing over contributions to flood evacuees at the Kemas temporary relief centre (PPS) here today.

According to Saarani, the DID will take short and long-term mitigation measures to deal with major floods.

He also advised flood victims and security personnel at the PPS to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

As of 5pm, Hilir Perak district recorded 442 victims housed at five PPS after 12 villages were inundated by floodwaters while Muallim district recorded 458 evacuees at five PPS. — Bernama