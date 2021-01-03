Tourism Ministry welcomes proposal to include Pesta Kaamatan, Gawai in Cuti-Cuti Malaysia itinerary

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur November 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Jan 3 —The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) welcomes the recommendations that the Kaamatan and Gawai harvest festivals be included as a major festival in the Cuti-Cuti Malaysia itinerary, following feedback received from the public.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said, although Kaamatan and Gawai are public holidays for the states of Sabah and Sarawak it is important for people of other states to know and understand the culture and traditions behind these two festivals.

I take this positively as a way of showing our (Sabah and Sarawak) openness and the strong feeling of unity among us.

“Sabahans and Sarawakians want people from outside Borneo to come and see for themselves their culture and tradition and how the harvest festivals are celebrated by the native groups in both states,” she told a press conference here, today.

Nancy said by including Kaamatan and Gawai in the list of festive holidays, this would allow Malaysians to plan their holidays as well as embrace diversity in the country. — Bernama