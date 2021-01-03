Dr Noor Hisham: Selangor records highest daily Covid-19 cases

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 21, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Selangor still records the highest daily case of Covid-19 at 673 cases, which is 39.5 per cent of the total 1,704 new cases for the last 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brought the total positive Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to 119,077 cases while the number of active cases with Covid-19 infectivity was 21,365 cases.

“Of the total new cases, there are five imported cases while the domestic transmission of Covid-19 stands at 1,699 cases,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19 today.

Dr Noor Hisham informed that out of the 673 new cases in Selangor, 509 cases were from clusters and Covid-19 close contact screenings actively conducted in the field.

He said Sabah was the second highest state with 316 cases (18.5 per cent) and Johor at 179 cases (10.5 per cent).

He said 74 cases reported were related to clusters in lock-ups, immigration detention depots and prisons involving the Jalan Harapan Prison Cluster (56 cases), Seberang Perai Prison Cluster (seven cases), Tembok Choh Cluster (five cases), Elephant Wall Cluster (three cases), Wall Cluster (two cases), and Kolam Air Cluster (one case).

Dr Noor Hisham informed that 11 deaths were recorded today involving 10 locals and one non-citizen, aged 53 to 77, namely, seven men and four women.

He said there were currently 124 cases treated in the Intensive Care Units with 51 requiring respiratory aids.

Meanwhile, he informed that 2,726 cured cases were recorded today bringing the cumulative number of fully cured cases from Covid-19 to 97,218 cases (81.6 per cent of the total cases). — Bernama