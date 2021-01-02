Ex-PKR, independent assemblyman for Rembia joins Umno

Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis will now be Alor Gajah Umno division information chief. — Bernama pic

JASIN, Jan 2 — Rembia assemblyman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis, who left PKR and became an independent for nine months, joined Umno today.

The matter was announced by Alor Gajah Umno Division chief Datuk Seri Abdul Ghafaar Atan at the division’s delegates meeting here.

“In Melaka, the objectives and goals of PN (Perikatan Nasional) can be achieved by Melaka BN led by Umno. That’s why I joined Umno and to continue the struggle for the people,” MuhammadbJailani told reporters after the meeting.

Abdul Ghafaar also announced the appointment of Muhammad Jailani as the Alor Gajah Umno Division Information chief replacing Senator Datuk Ismail Ibrahim who voluntarily withdrew from the post.— Bernama