Nine drowned after 4WD vehicle rolled off ferry in Triso, Sarawak

Members of the public attempting to aid victims from a four-wheel-drive that rolled off a ferry in Triso wharf in Beladin January 1, 2020.

KUCHING, Jan 1 — Nine people, believed to be from a family, were drowned in a tragic New Year’s incident after a four-wheel-drive vehicle they were in rolled off a ferry at Triso wharf in Beladin, Betong Divison, this afternoon.

A spokesman of the State Fire and Rescue Department said the bodies of the victims, including two children, have been brought by the police to the Beladin clinic for identification and confirmation of their death.

“We received an emergency call about 3.15pm on the incident,” the spokesman said in a statement.

A video taken by a witness was shared by the Bomba, showing the victims taken out by members of the public from the vehicle in an unconscious state.

MORE TO COME