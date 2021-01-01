Malaysia to pay Singapore compensation as high speed rail (HSR) contract terminated upon Dec 31 suspension expiration

In a statement today, Singapore’s Ministry of Transport noted that both countries had signed the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) Bilateral Agreement (BA) in 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Malaysia will now have to compensate Singapore for the cost it had already incurred on an initial planned project for a high-speed train to link the two nations, even as an agreement between the two neighbouring countries was terminated.

In a statement today, Singapore’s Ministry of Transport noted that both countries had signed the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) Bilateral Agreement (BA) in 2016.

The ministry said that construction of the HSR project was later suspended from September 2018 to December 31, 2020 at Malaysia’s request, with the understanding that the extension of the suspension period until December 31, 2020 would be the “final extension”.

The ministry added that both Singapore’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysia’s prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had on December 2, 2020 met via videoconference to review the project’s status, including changes proposed by Malaysia to the project.

“Malaysia has since allowed the HSR BA to be terminated, and has to compensate Singapore for costs already incurred by Singapore in fulfilling its obligations under the HSR BA in accordance with the Parties’ agreement,” the ministry said.

It did not however specify the amount that Malaysia will be paying to Singapore as compensation.

A joint press statement today by both Muhyiddin and Lee also did not state how much Malaysia will have to pay to Singapore over the terminated HSR project agreement.

