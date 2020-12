Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s speech will be carried live by several channels, including Bernama TV, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Astro Awani and TV3, at 9pm. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is scheduled to deliver his 2021 New Year message over national television tonight.

Muhyiddin said this on his official Facebook page today. ― Bernama