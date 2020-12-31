Meat import scandal: Recently charged with use of unrecognised halal logo, just who is Raihanah Cold Storage?

Raihanah Cold Storage Sdn Bhd director Rahman Sheik Abdullah (third from left) and his wife Raihanah Kasim (fourth from left) before the proceedings at the Sessions Court in Johor Baru December 30, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — A frozen meat supplier, Raihanah Cold Storage Sdn Bhd, recently came under the spotlight as one of those implicated in a scandal where a so-called cartel is said to have passed off non-halal imported meat as halal.

But who is behind this company that you have probably never heard of?

Here’s a quick look at the company, based on Malay Mail’s checks of Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) and Halal Malaysia records.

According to its company profile lodged with SSM, Raihanah Cold Storage was first incorporated on March 30, 2018 and is still in operation today.

Its nature of business is stated as “to carry on the business of wholesaler of frozen meat, suppliers, importers, exporters, manufactures, retailers, dealers in frozen food stuffs and food ingredients of all kinds and other related business”.

The company’s sole director and shareholder is none other than Raihanah Kasim, who was yesterday charged by the Sessions Court in Johor Baru with two counts related to the alleged use of unrecognised halal logos on lorries belonging to her company.

She and her husband, Rahman Sheik Abdullah, both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Despite the charges arraigned against the company, a quick check of Halal Malaysia’s Halal Certificate System (MyeHalal) record archives revealed the existence of the company’s profile within its system.

According to the company’s website, its halal frozen meat — beef, chicken, lamb and mutton — are sourced from Australia, New Zealand, India and locally with a base of operation centred on Johor Baru’s Setia Business Park.

The company also provides its own fleet of transportation vehicles that offers same day delivery in Johor Baru and its outskirts.

The meat cartel scandal became a hot topic in recent weeks after the media reported on its alleged activities that are said to involve the smuggling of non-certified frozen meat from China, Ukraine, Brazil and Argentina into Malaysia before it is repackaged with the halal logo at a warehouse in Senai, Johor.