Wisma Putra: No Malaysians registered living in earthquake’s epicentre in Petrinja, near Zagreb

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― There are no Malaysians registered as living in the earthquake’s epicentre in Petrinja, a city about 60km from the Croatian capital of Zagreb.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement today said the Embassy of Malaysia in Zagreb had successfully contacted Malaysians living in Zagreb and none had been reported to be in harm’s way.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring developments in the aftermath of the 6.4-magnitude earthquake yesterday in Petrinja.

“The Ministry wishes to convey the sympathies and condolences of the Government of Malaysia to the Government and people of Croatia, in particular those who have been directly affected by the disaster. Malaysia stands in solidarity with them during this difficult time,” it said.

Malaysians in the Republic of Croatia may contact the embassy for consular assistance through telephone (+385-1-4834346 / +385-1-4834347); fax (+385-1-4834348); or e-mail [email protected].

It was reported that a strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Petrinja at 12.19pm local time (1119 GMT) yesterday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Xinhua news agency reported local police as confirming that five people were killed in the Petrinja quake. ― Bernama