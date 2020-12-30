IGP receives Indonesian president’s ‘Bintang Bhayangkara Utama’ award

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador receives the ‘Bintang Bhayangkara Utama’ award presented by the Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia, Hermono at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur, December 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today received the “Bintang Bhayangkara Utama” award from Indonesian President Jokowi Widodo.

The award is a symbol of respect for the cooperation between the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Police of the Republic of Indonesia (Polri).

The award was presented by the Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia, Hermono in a closed-door ceremony in Bukit Aman.

Also present at the ceremony was Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

Speaking to Bernama after the ceremony, Abdul Hamid said the award was an honour for the good relationship built between the two security forces in recent years.

“... and the culmination of this cooperation was when PDRM rendered assistance to POLRI in (resolving) a case involving fugitives of the Indonesian government.

“I feel very grateful and is humbled to share the award with 130,000 other PDRM personnel,” he said.

Abdul Hamid also considered the award as a recognition to every PDRM member who has worked and helped Polri in enforcing the law by combating crimes.

“I would like to express my appreciation to Polri officers who have retired for their contributions and close cooperation between PDRM and Polri.

“The same goes for the Indonesian Inspector General of Police (Kapolri), Police Gen Idham Azis who often shares information with us. All these are for the good of both countries,” he said. — Bernama