Former EC chairman Abdul Aziz is new Mais chairman

— Picture by K.E. Ooi

SHAH ALAM, Dec 30 — The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today consented to present the letter of appointment to Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof as the new chairman of the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais), effective Friday.

The appointment of the former chairman of the Election Commission (EC) was to replace Datuk Mohammed Khusrin Munawi whose tenure would end tomorrow after chairing Mais since 2018.

The appointment was made in a ceremony to present letters of appointment to members of Mais for the 2021-2023 session, Members of the Board of Trustee for the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) and the Selangor Syariah High Court Judge at Istana Bukit Kayangan here.

He also presented letters of appointment to five new members of Mais for the 2021-2023 session.

They were Selangor Deputy Mufti, Datuk Dr Anhar Opir, former Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Mazlan Mansor, Lembaga Permodalan Wakaf Nasional Berhad chairman Tan Sri Hashim Meon and two members of the Selangor Royal Family.

They were Tengku Seri Paduka Shah Bandar, Tengku Datuk Ardy Esfandiari Tengku Abdul Hamid Shah and Datuk Kurnia Bakti Diraja, Datuk Mohd Effendi Abdullah who is also the Pertubuhan Rumah Amal Cahaya Tengku Ampuan Rahimah (RACTAR) honourary treasurer.

The new appointments headed by Abdul Aziz, brought the total members of Mais for the 2021-2023 session to 21 people.

Sultan Sharafuddin also consented to present letters of appointments to 11 Members of the Board of Trustees of LZS for the 2021-2023 sessions headed by its chairman Tan Sri Syed Anwar Syed Jamalullail, deputy chairman Tan Sri Ambrin Buang and Selangor Muft Datuk Mohd Tamyes Abd Wahid as Member of the Board of Trustees of LZS.

All the appointments were effective this Friday until December 31, 2023.

Sultan Sharafuddin also handed over the letter of appointment to the new Selangor Syariah High Court Judge, Mohamad Khalid Share @ Shaii, effective December 16. — Bernama