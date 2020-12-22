New Sabah govt mulls lifting ban on export of timber logs

Former chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal banned the export of logs from the state almost immediately after coming into power. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 22 — The new Sabah government will decide whether or not to continue the ban on the export of logs from the state, a divisive move made by former chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal almost immediately after coming into power.

In the winding-up speech made by assistant in the Chief Minister’s Department Datuk Abidin Madingkir, the new Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government has yet to decide whether the ban is needed.

“The government will assess from all angles whether it will continue with the ban or lift the ban on the export of logs.

“We will take into consideration the short, mid- and long-term effects and needs,” he said during his speech earlier today.

The log export, which went hand in hand with a review of logging concessionaires was a controversial decision made by Shafie, in what was seen as putting an end to decades of timber industry practices.

Many hailed the move as one to end any government crony contracts, while some saw it as a misguided move that would not benefit the industry as a whole.

Shafie’s plan was to pad up the down streaming industry and push a domestic furniture making industry.