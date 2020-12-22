Minister: National Mineral Industry Transformation Plan 2020-2030 to be launched in Jan 2021

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the plan was also a new leap towards making the mineral industry a contributor to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) thus opening up many job opportunities. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― The National Mineral Industry Transformation Plan 2020-2030 is expected to be launched in early January (2021) to strengthen the development of the country's mineral industry which is currently valued at an estimated RM4.11 trillion.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the plan was also a new leap towards making the mineral industry a contributor to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) thus opening up many job opportunities.

“We are taking a step forward to see more seriously how to develop the mineral industry which is valued at RM4.11 trillion based on studies under the 11th Malaysia Plan.

‘’This value is quite large and can increase the GDP as well as create many job opportunities in this industry.

“We want to develop the mineral industry. We will not only focus on the upstream sector of the mineral industry where we become raw mineral suppliers to other countries continuously.

‘’Focus should also be given to the middle and downstream sectors so that the impact on the country is truly achieved,” he said in the Ruang Bicara programme aired by Bernama TV last night.

He said the country had almost 200 types of mineral resources that could boost the economy.

However, the government is currently working to develop a new mineral resource, namely the non-radioactive rare earth that was increasingly needed by industry players in the world.

“This mineral is very valuable and it is important in the Industrial Revolution 4.0 and sought after by various countries including China, Japan and the United States to be used in telecommunication technology including the defense industry.

“I assure the people that only non-radioactive materials will be developed which is why a careful study is being done and standard operating procedures are being developed.

‘’God willing, it will be brought to the Cabinet including the National Mineral Council and the National Land Council for approval,” he added. ― Bernama