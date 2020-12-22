Bukit Aman: Smuggling of frozen meat rampant in Kelantan, Sarawak

Police today confirmed that frozen meat is being smuggled in several of the country’s state borders. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Police today confirmed that frozen meat is being smuggled in several of the country’s state borders.

Without revealing more details, Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Abd Rahim Jaafar said among the states facing this problem were Kelantan and Sarawak.

The issue is not a new one, he said, adding that the police were alert and had made arrests.

“Yes, there is such activity going on. The smuggling of frozen meat is rampant in these border areas but we have made arrests and seizures,” he told Bernama.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Johor opened investigation papers in connection with the smuggling of imported meat in the state.

MACC sources said the case is being investigated under Section 16 and Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

On December 4, the warehouse of a frozen meat company at Taman Perindustrian Senai, Johor Baru was raided by the authorities on suspicion of smuggling in frozen meat after intelligence work by the Malaysian Department of Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis). — Bernama