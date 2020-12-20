Malaysian Medical Association proposes on-site audits for foreign workers’ mandatory Covid-19 screening

Health workers conduct a Covid-19 screening test on local and foreign workers at Central Spectrum, Pulau Indah, December 10, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — To ensure the highest standards of care and full compliance with the guidelines on the mandatory Covid-19 screening for foreign workers, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) today urged the government to conduct on-site audits for mass screenings.

MMA president Professor Datuk Dr Subramaniam Muniandy said the audits could be conducted through the Health Ministry’s (MOH) Cawangan Kawalan Amalan Perubatan Swasta (CKAPS).

The audits were also necessary to prevent increasing attempts from middlemen to commercialise the Covid-19 screenings due to the high demand, he said in a statement.

“There seems to be no control or enforcement over the activities of these middlemen acting as agents to provide Covid-19 screening to the employers. It must be noted that these middlemen are not healthcare providers.

“Employers must be aware that it is the GPs (general practitioners) who will be fully liable and solely responsible for screenings and the standard of care provided,” he added.

On Dec 11, MMA said employers should be wary of non-healthcare private companies and middlemen offering Covid-19 screening services targeting the struggling GPs and attempting to squeeze them for the lowest professional fees possible in order to earn a bigger cut from the employers.

The MOH in early November stated that the Covid-19 tests by the private sector can only be carried out at a private medical clinic, ambulatory care centre or private hospital, while only private medical clinics can offer on-site screening in places such as factories, public halls or offices. — Bernama